'Master distorians': Congress slams PM Modi, Shah over criticism of Nehru for 1st Constitutional amendment

"It makes Article 19(2) justiciable and I do not wish to minimise the importance of this change in the protection of civil liberty in this country," he said.

Ramesh said the word "reasonable" had, in fact, been added by Nehru himself.

"Article 19(2) followed a letter written by Sardar Patel to Nehru on June 3, 1950. Article 15(4)followed the Supreme Court's striking down of reservations in public educational institutions through the Champakam Dorairajan case in then Madras. Article 31(b) was the result of the Supreme Court striking down zamindari abolition laws in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states," he said.

"Both those master distorians-- the PM and the HM -- were silent on this background to the first Amendment as they attacked their favourite target," Ramesh said and asked if it is too much to expect any adherence to truth and facts from this duo.

Both Modi and Shah had attacked the Congress during their speeches in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, for curbing freedom of speech through the first constitutional amendment.