Mumbai boat accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a boat accident off the Mumbai coast and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

Thirteen persons died and 99 others were rescued after a Navy craft crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, the Navy said.

At about 4 pm, a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja near Mumbai, the Navy said in a statement.

The ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.

"The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities," Modi was quoted as saying by his office in a post on X.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO said.