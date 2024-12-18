Nadda accuses Congress of attempting to introduce religion-based quota

He further accused the Congress of “minority appeasement,” citing the Shah Bano case and triple talaq. “You called Rajiv Gandhi progressive... The Supreme Court gave a decision in the Shah Bano case. Under pressure from Muslim clergies, you brought an amendment in Parliament, keeping vote bank politics in mind,” he said, adding, “The Supreme Court always said triple talaq should go, you did not have the courage, and you were doing appeasement politics.”

Nadda also alleged that the Congress-led government issued a circular calling for the inclusion of 4.5% Muslim minorities in the 27% reservation for backward classes, which was quashed by the Supreme Court. “The country should know how you (Congress) are attempting to misconstrue what is there in the Constitution, for appeasement politics,” he remarked.

Nadda also blamed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress for introducing Article 370.