NIA chargesheets two key aides of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh

A probe by the NIA found Jaspreet Singh to be an important on-ground operative of Landa and his associate Pattu Khaira, while Baljeet Singh was involved in supplying weapons to members of the Landa gang and other gangsters.

It further emerged during the investigation that Jaspreet Singh was involved in Landa's drug smuggling and extortion network aimed at generating funds for BKI, the NIA claimed.

Baljeet was manufacturing weapons locally and using social media to supply them to operatives of the Landa gang, it added.

He was one of the various weapons suppliers with whom the terrorists had tied up across the country for the supply of arms and ammunition, the NIA said.

In the course of the investigation, NIA seized various arms, ammunition, narcotics and drug money, digital devices, and other incriminating articles from the accused.