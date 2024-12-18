No endeavour to build Ayodhya mosque, reclaim land given for it: BJP leader to CM Adityanath

AYODHYA: A BJP leader here has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to reclaim the land allotted for the construction of a mosque here and claiming that no substantial endeavour has been undertaken to build it.

On November 9, 2019, settling a fractious issue that went back more than a century, a five-judge bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at the site where the 16th century Babri Masjid once stood.

It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot would be found for a mosque in the holy town.