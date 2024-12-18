Parliament adjourned till 2pm amid Opposition protests on various matters

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned until 2 pm on Wednesday following Opposition protests over key issues, disrupting proceedings in the ongoing session.

Opposition MPs protested over issues including the One Nation, One Election bills and remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha the previous day.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as Congress members sought an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to BR Ambedkar.

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the Well displaying posters of Ambedkar and sought an apology from Shah for his remarks during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal countered the Congress, saying the party has always insulted Ambedkar and ensured his defeat in Lok Sabha elections.

The minister also claimed that the Congress has now been forced to take the name of Ambedkar though the party does not respect him.

Speaker Om Birla asked the members to allow the Question Hour to continue but as the din continued, the proceedings went on for less than two minutes before being adjourned till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Protests erupted in the Rajya Sabha over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks, which the Opposition called an insult to Ambedkar, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the session until 2 pm.

Soon after the listed papers and reports were tabled and the House went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh rose and alleged Shah insulted Ambedkar.

Soon, several other Congress members were on their feet and started raising slogans like "'Amebedkar ka apaman nai sahega Hindustan' (India will not tolerate Amebedkar's insult)".

Countering them, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said it was the Congress that insulted Ambedkar and did not honour him with a Bharat Ratna.

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised a poster of Ambedkar. Following this, House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings.

Before Parliament proceedings began today, several MPs from the INDIA bloc staged a protest on the Parliament premises demanding Shah's apology for his remarks. The MPs lined up in front of the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament carrying images of Ambedkar.

MPs of the Congress, DMK, RJD, the Left, and AAP, among others, participated in the protest. They raised slogans such as 'Jai Bhim', 'Sangh ka Vidhan nahi chalega' and 'Amit Shah maafi maango'.