PM promises tap water to all homes

The PM praised former CM Vasundhara Raje, acknowledging her role in initiating the ERCP during her second term and highlighted her efforts in drafting the framework for connecting the Parvati, Kalisindh, and Chambal rivers.

Recalling Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Jaswant Singh, Modi said, “When I was chief minister, both leaders came to Gujarat to discuss providing Narmada water to Rajasthan. Because of that initiative, districts like Churu, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, and Barmer are now benefitting from Narmada water.”

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav stated that the 20-year-old water dispute between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has been resolved. He described the ERCP as a “boon” for both states. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma echoed this sentiment, terming the event “historic.”

The Congress, however, dismissed the event as a “political stunt”. The Congress claims that due to political animosity, the BJP kept the ERCP on hold in five years of the Ashok Gehlot government. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara accused the Central government of misleading the people on the ERCP. Gehlot also alleged that the BJP had compromised Rajasthan’s interests.

The PKC-ERCP is directly linked to a population of 3.45 crore across 21 districts in Rajasthan. These districts include Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Gangapur City, Beawar, Kekri, Dudu, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Deeg, and Jaipur Rural.

The project aims to alleviate water crisis in eastern Rajasthan, providing drinking water to households and irrigation water to farmers, thereby benefiting both urban and rural populations in the region.