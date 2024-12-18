Power corridor | Efforts on to raise farmers’ income: Chauhan

The government is making efforts continuously to increase the income of farmers and various schemes are in place for it, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Tuesday. The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister also told the Lok Sabha that the income of farmers is not less than that of the labourers. Speaking at the Question Hour, Chauhan asserted that there will be no shortfall in fertiliser subsidy this year too. He said the aim is to increase production, reduce cost and ensure good price for the crops. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla welcomed represen-tatives from Armenia, who were present in the House. They are on a visit to India.

Nehru symbol of democracy, says RJD MP

Criticising the BJP for frequently taking jibes at the country’s first prime minister, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday said Jawaharlal Nehru did not lose the general elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024, but it was the opposition and the Congress that lost. “BJP may win elections for another 100 years but you will find Nehru standing because he is a symbol of parliamentary democracy against authoritarianism,” Jha said. He said people should consider India’s situation in 1946 and 1947 before criticising Nehru.