Punjab CM Mann holds roadshows for upcoming MC polls, urges voters to choose AAP mayor

CHANDIGARH: With the Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for December 21, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for AAP candidates in Amritsar and Jalandhar today, holding roadshows in both cities. He urged voters to elect an AAP mayor to ensure rapid development stating that with the party in power in the state, the city would progress at double the pace.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a road show in Jalandhar with party leaders and workers, appealing to people to ensure the victory of AAP candidates.

Addressing the people, CM Mann outlined a comprehensive plan for Jalandhar's development. He reiterated the party's promises to curb pollution in the city and enhance public transport by introducing electric buses with modern charging stations, eliminating garbage mountains, and creating a better sewage system. Mann stated that local governance directly impacts the quality of life in cities.

He emphasized the need to elect better candidates who effectively address local issues and work for the people. He assured that with the AAP leading the state government the problems of the municipal corporation would be resolved quickly. Therefore he urged the voters to choose an AAP mayor to ensure the city's development progresses at double the pace.