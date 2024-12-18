Punjab CM Mann holds roadshows for upcoming MC polls, urges voters to choose AAP mayor

CHANDIGARH: With the Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for December 21, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for AAP candidates in Amritsar and Jalandhar today, holding roadshows in both cities. He urged voters to elect an AAP mayor to ensure rapid development stating that with the party in power in the state, the city would progress at double the pace.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a road show in Jalandhar with party leaders and workers, appealing to people to ensure the victory of AAP candidates.
Addressing the people, CM Mann outlined a comprehensive plan for Jalandhar's development. He reiterated the party's promises to curb pollution in the city and enhance public transport by introducing electric buses with modern charging stations, eliminating garbage mountains, and creating a better sewage system. Mann stated that local governance directly impacts the quality of life in cities.
He emphasized the need to elect better candidates who effectively address local issues and work for the people. He assured that with the AAP leading the state government the problems of the municipal corporation would be resolved quickly. Therefore he urged the voters to choose an AAP mayor to ensure the city's development progresses at double the pace.
Highlighting the work done by his government over the past two and a half years he mentioned that 50,000 youths were given government jobs purely on merit without bribes or recommendations. He further added corruption has been curbed, and strict action is being taken against corrupt individuals.
Underlining the government's achievements in the health and education sector, Mann pointed out that numerous Mohalla Clinics have been opened across Punjab, and government hospitals have been revamped. Simultaneously, government schools are being transformed into world-class institutions with all kinds of facilities, and infrastructure is being improved.
Mann appealed to the people of Jalandhar to rise above caste and religion and vote on December 21. He said this time, vote for your future, your children's future, and the development of your city.
Earlier in the day CM Mann campaigned for the AAP candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Amritsar. He highlighted the unique historical and cultural significance of Amritsar, calling it the “land of martyrs” and a place visited by millions annually to see landmarks like Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh, and Wagah Border. He outlined AAP's vision to enhance Amritsar’s infrastructure, economy, and tourism potential.
He outlined a comprehensive plan for Amritsar's development, focusing on key areas such as electric buses, market upgrades, underground cabling, wastewater management, and economic growth. Mann emphasized the introduction of eco-friendly electric buses with modern charging stations to curb pollution and enhance public transport.
He also highlighted plans to revamp old markets and decongest narrow streets to restore their appeal, beautify the city by replacing overhead wires with underground cabling, and clean the polluted drains along the Amritsar-Wagah road to improve sanitation and environmental health.
Additionally, he stressed the importance of promoting tourism to encourage longer visitor stays, which would boost the local economy through increased spending on shopping, hospitality, and other businesses.