'Satellite beams turned off over India': Elon Musk rejects claim Starlink being used in Manipur

IMPHAL: SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India, reacting to claims that its device was being used in restive Manipur.

This comes after security forces recently seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had shared photos of the items seized on X, and social media users were quick to note that one of the devices had a "Starlink logo" on it.

Pointing to it, an X user posted, "@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology." To this, Musk replied, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India."