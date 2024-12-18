Setback to PK as 2 ex-MPs quit Jan Suraj Party

PATNA: In a major setback for political strategist-turned activist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), two former MPs – Devendra Prasad Yadav and Monizir Hasan – resigned from the core committee of the party on Tuesday.

Both sent their resignations to JSP president Sanjay Bharti and founder Prashant Kishor. They, however, did not disclose the reason to quit. Sources said they were underrated in the formation of the committee.

Devendra Yadav, former MP from Jhanjharpur, had resigned from Lalu Prasad’s RJD after he was denied ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He had also served as a union minister in the IK Gujral and H D Deve Gowda government.