SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq moves Allahabad HC seeking protection from arrest in Sambhal violence case

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi leader and Member of Parliament from Sambhal Zia-ur-Rehman Barq has moved the Allahabad High Court seeking protection from arrest. This is in connection with the case registered against him for violence that rocked Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid.

Notably, the violence had resulted in the loss of five lives and many cops injured.

Along with the plea seeking protection from arrest, the SP MP has also demanded the quashing of the FIR registered against him in connection with the violence.

In the Sambhal violence case, the police had registered a case against Barq alleging that his provocative speech was the reason for the violence during the survey at Shahi Jama Masjid.

In his petition, Barq argued that the charges against him were politically motivated.

While denying his role in the violence, the SP MP has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being "vengeful" against him aiming to harass and intimidate him through false accusations.

Aside from Barq, the UP police has also named Sohail Iqbal, son of local MLA Iqbal Mehmood in the FIR.