Tantric ritual performed in Ahmedabad ICU sparks outrage

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking incident highlighting the grip of superstition in Gujarat, a video has emerged showing a "Bhuva" (a self-styled tantric) performing rituals inside the ICU of Ahmedabad's Government Civil Hospital.

Typically, when someone falls ill, they seek medical treatment, and in severe cases, patients are admitted to intensive care. However, this incident took a bizarre turn as the Bhuva carried out his ritual within the ICU, disregarding medical protocols.

The video, which went viral on social media on Wednesday, has sparked widespread outrage and brought attention to the growing prevalence of such practices in the state. Family members in the video were heard praising the Bhuva, asserting that his ritual saved their relative’s life.

The footage, reportedly shot on 18 November, raises serious security concerns, as it shows the Bhuva accessing the hospital's ICU—a restricted area off-limits to the public.

Despite tight security and a strict ban on photography and videography within the premises, the Bhuva managed to film a reel, capturing scenes from the hospital gate to the ICU corridor.