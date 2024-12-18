Tantric ritual performed in Ahmedabad ICU sparks outrage

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking incident highlighting the grip of superstition in Gujarat, a video has emerged showing a "Bhuva" (a self-styled tantric) performing rituals inside the ICU of Ahmedabad's Government Civil Hospital.
Typically, when someone falls ill, they seek medical treatment, and in severe cases, patients are admitted to intensive care. However, this incident took a bizarre turn as the Bhuva carried out his ritual within the ICU, disregarding medical protocols.
The video, which went viral on social media on Wednesday, has sparked widespread outrage and brought attention to the growing prevalence of such practices in the state. Family members in the video were heard praising the Bhuva, asserting that his ritual saved their relative’s life.
The footage, reportedly shot on 18 November, raises serious security concerns, as it shows the Bhuva accessing the hospital's ICU—a restricted area off-limits to the public.
Despite tight security and a strict ban on photography and videography within the premises, the Bhuva managed to film a reel, capturing scenes from the hospital gate to the ICU corridor.
In one alarming clip, the Bhuva is seen standing beside a ventilated patient inside the ICU. This has prompted widespread criticism and demands for an explanation of how such a breach occurred.
Speaking to the media about the incident, Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi revealed, "Initial investigations suggest the individual posed as a patient’s relative to gain access. Using a pass issued for family members, he managed to reach the ICU bed, which is typically secured with privacy curtains to protect against infection."
Dr Joshi further clarified, "The patient shown in the video, who is on a ventilator, is in recovery and undergoing a step-down treatment process. It is baseless to claim that the recovery is due to any superstitious method or intervention."
Acknowledging the lapse, Dr Joshi assured stricter measures moving forward. "We are thoroughly screening CCTV footage, and it appears the video might be over 15 to 20 days old. Additional steps will be implemented to prevent such breaches in the future, ensuring no similar incidents occur at this or any other hospital," he stated.
The controversy has sparked discussions across social media, with several other videos emerging showing the Bhuva claiming to have conducted similar rituals at various hospitals, allegedly curing patients.