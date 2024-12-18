UGC to introduce guidelines for skill-based courses, micro-credentials in higher education institutions

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon roll out guidelines for the introduction of skill-based courses and micro-credentials in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), which will help equip students with practical, industry-relevant skills along with academic knowledge in the rapidly evolving job market.

Speaking to TNIE, UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said the introduction of the guidelines marks an important step in realising the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“These guidelines aim to equip students with practical, industry-relevant skills and help them realise their academic goals in a chosen discipline,” he said.

He added that these guidelines aim to address the job market's changing demands and prepare India's youth to become key contributors to a globally competitive knowledge economy.

The guidelines for the introduction of skill-based courses and micro-credentials in HEIs, along with the SOP for implementation, were approved by the Commission in its meeting on November 13.