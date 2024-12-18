Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code from January 2025
DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is gearing up to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by January 2025, marking a significant step in legal reform within the state.
Preparations are reportedly complete, and an official declaration is anticipated around Makar Sankranti on January 14. Once enacted, Uttarakhand will become the first state in India to introduce the UCC since the country gained independence.
During a meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his government's promise regarding the UCC.
He stated, "The state government has completed its homework in accordance with our pledge to implement the UCC. After the new government was formed in March 2022, it was decided in the very first cabinet meeting to establish a specialized committee for the implementation of the UCC in the state."
As part of this initiative, a five-member expert committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.
According to information obtained by TNIE from reliable sources, the training of officials for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state is also in its final stages.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024 was passed by the state assembly on February 7 this year, based on the committee's report. "After receiving the President's assent, the notification for the UCC was issued on March 12," he stated.
In line with this development, the rules for the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand 2024 Act have also been prepared. "Uttarakhand is now fully prepared to implement the Uniform Civil Code starting in January," CM Dhami confirmed.
Dhami has instructed officials to ensure proper training for personnel to implement the provisions of the code and to gather all necessary infrastructure.
"Additionally, we must keep as many services online as possible while considering the convenience of the general public," Dhami added.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, "In view of the convenience of the general public, a portal and mobile app have been developed for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. This will provide all facilities related to registration, appeals, and more through online means."
A nine-member sub-committee headed by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh was constituted soon after the passage of legislation on the UCC in the state assembly in February this year to frame the rules for its implementation.
The UCC Act has already been given presidential assent. Chairman of the UCC Rules and Implementation Committee Shatrughan Singh said, "Three sub-committees were formed to frame the rules for its implementation, which are almost on the completion stage."
The sub-committee constituted to prepare the outline of the rules held 43 meetings to draft the same, he said. Chairman Singh stated, "The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code will bring the state of Uttarakhand closer to establishing uniform personal laws for all citizens, regardless of their religion or caste, concerning marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. However, the state's tribal communities have been excluded from this law."