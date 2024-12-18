Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code from January 2025

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is gearing up to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by January 2025, marking a significant step in legal reform within the state.

Preparations are reportedly complete, and an official declaration is anticipated around Makar Sankranti on January 14. Once enacted, Uttarakhand will become the first state in India to introduce the UCC since the country gained independence.

During a meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his government's promise regarding the UCC.

He stated, "The state government has completed its homework in accordance with our pledge to implement the UCC. After the new government was formed in March 2022, it was decided in the very first cabinet meeting to establish a specialized committee for the implementation of the UCC in the state."