BJP government asked 'X' to delete Amit Shah's RS speech, claims Congress

NEW DELHI: Citing an email, the Congress on Thursday claimed that the BJP government has asked social media platform 'X' to remove the speech of Home Minister Amit Shah made in the Rajya Sabha, which it said "insulted" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

There was no official confirmation from either the BJP or X on the Congress' claims.

The party reiterated that Shah had committed an "unforgivable crime" for which the Home minister should apologise to the nation and resign.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson and chairperson of the Social Media and Digital Platforms Supriya Shrinate claimed that Congress leaders, its MPs and the party's official handle, including herself, had received an email from the 'X', saying the government of India had asked it to delete Shah's speech shared by them.