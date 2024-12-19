'Eggsposed': Bihar govt school principal caught stealing from mid-day meal in viral video

PATNA: As unbelievable as it may sound, the principal of a government school in Bihar’s Vaishali district was caught on camera stealing eggs intended for students under the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme.

The incident, which took place on December 13, came to light after a video showing the principal in the act went viral on social media. Following this, the education department conducted an investigation and found the allegations to be true.

In the viral video, Principal Suresh Sahni was seen taking eggs in a carry bag when the van filled with the MDM supplies arrived at the school premises.

Sources in the state education department said that a show-cause notice has been issued to Principal Sahni, asking him to explain his actions within 24 hours, failing which disciplinary action will be taken against him.

Vaishali’s District Education Officer (DEO), Birendra Narayan, confirmed that an explanation has been sought from the principal.

"Further disciplinary action will be initiated after receiving a reply from the principal in question," he added.