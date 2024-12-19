'India fourth largest medical devices market after Japan, China and South Korea': Union Minister Anupriya Patel

NEW DELHI: India is the fourth largest medical devices market in Asia after Japan, China, and South Korea and among the top 20 global medical devices markets in the world, said Union Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Thursday.

Speaking at the 21st Health Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), she said the medical device sector in India is recognised as a sunrise sector because of its immense growth potential driven by the country's increasing healthcare needs, technological innovations, government support, and emerging market opportunities.

“AI innovation is crucial within healthcare to create new methods for facilitating and tackling healthcare challenges and discovering new opportunities,” she said.

Addressing the plenary session on Charting India’s MedTech Revolution: MedTech Expansion roadmap to 2047, Patel said that the size of the Indian medical devices sector is estimated to be around USD 14 billion and it is expected to grow to USD 30 Billion by 2030.

She stressed that the MedTech industry is not just a component of healthcare but is the catalyst that links patients, payors, providers, and regulators to create a stronger and more equitable healthcare system.

“It is this unique positioning of MedTech that holds the promise of revolutionizing healthcare delivery and outcomes, both in India and globally,” she said.