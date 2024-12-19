J&K review meeting: Amit Shah vows complete dominance over terrorism, deliberates security roadmap for 2025

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as this was his first such review since the recent assembly elections that brought a National Conference (NC)-led government to power under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

According to the officials at the meeting, attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials from the Army, paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, focused on the security roadmap for 2025.

Addressing the officials, the Home Minister, while emphasising on the implementation of the ‘Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan’ in the mission mode, directed all the security agencies operating in the Union Territory to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism.

In a statement the MHA said, “The home Minister noted that due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the PM Narendra Modi-led Government, the ecosystem of terrorism in J&K has almost ended.”

Lauding the unprecedented participation of the people of the UT in the recently held assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Shah said these showed that they have full faith in democracy. He also appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organizations.