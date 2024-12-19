Kashmir reels under intense cold conditions; Srinagar experiences coldest night

SRINAGAR: Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far as Kashmir reeled under intense cold conditions with the minimum temperature plummeting several degrees below the freezing point, officials said here on Thursday.

A thin layer of fog was also witnessed in many parts of Srinagar city which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

Wednesday night was the coldest of the season so far in the city, and the night temperature was 4 degrees below the normal for this part of the season.

They said the intense cold conditions led to the freezing of the fringes of several water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here, while water supply lines in many areas of the city here and elsewhere in the valley were also frozen due to the biting cold. The long dry spell in the city and other areas in the plains has resulted in the increase in ailments like cough and common cold.