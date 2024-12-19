Minorities under attack in Bangla: 685 Indians write open letter seeking peace

NEW DELHI: In an open letter, over 650 eminent persons, including former judges, bureaucrats and ambassadors, have urged people of Bangladesh to continue being on the path of peace and friendship that existed between the two nations for five decades.

Former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi also figured among the signatories. The letter called for an immediate end to attacks on minorities, their properties, business establishments and coercion to force them to leave.

They said a close and trustful bilateral relationship is in the long-term interest of the citizens of both the countries, and the people of Bangladesh should not be swayed by malicious anti-India campaigns that seek to weaken the bedrock of the mutually beneficial cooperation that has been steadily developed.