No allocation of portfolios amid Maha knot over home

MUMBAI: Thirty-nine legislators from MahaYuti allies were sworn in the first cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government on December 15, but the ministers are functioning without portfolios. Sources said portfolios will be distributed among the alliance partners – BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP – on the basis of the previous government’s allocation formula with some changes.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will retain the home ministry plus the BJP will also keep the revenue ministry. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde will be given the urban development ministry, besides the public works department, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will be given finance plus agriculture ministry and other portfolios to his party ministers,” said a source privy to the development.

A senior BJP leader said the three MahaYuti leaders -- Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar -- had a series of meetings over portfolio allocations and an announcement will be made soon. Fadnavis on Wednesday launched the home department website in an indication that he wants to keep the ministry for which the Shiv Sena was also bargaining.