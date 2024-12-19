Paper leak: HC rejects plea against blacklisting of Jharkhand exam agency

RANCHI: A day after staying the results of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination, the Jharkhand High Court rejected a petition challenging the blacklisting of the agency that conducted the examination. The petition was filed by Satvat Infosol Private Limited, the agency outsourced to conduct the JSSC-CGL examinations.
Advocate Sanjoy Piparwal represented JSSC during the proceedings, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations and defending the Commission’s decision. The controversy started after the JSSC-CGL exam paper was leaked, prompting JSSC to issue a notice to Satvat Infosol Private Limited seeking an explanation.
After the agency failed to give satisfactory response, the JSSC blacklisted it. Notably, the JSSC had told the court that prima facie it appears that company was involved in the paper leak, due to which it had been issued show cause notice asking to file a reply.
Then the agency filed a plea in the court seeking a stay on the show cause notice issued by JSSC, which was rejected by the HC. In response, Satvat Infosol Pvt. Ltd. approached the Jharkhand HC, challenging the order of the court filing a civil review, which was rejected on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the HC had stayed the publication of the final results of the recently held JSSC-CGL examination. The order was passed while hearing PIL seeking CBI probe into the paper leak case.
The court also directed the state government to register an FIR under the Examination Conducting Act 2023 in response to the complaint lodged regarding the leak of the JSSC CGL exam paper.
Blacklisted
