Paper leak: HC rejects plea against blacklisting of Jharkhand exam agency

RANCHI: A day after staying the results of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination, the Jharkhand High Court rejected a petition challenging the blacklisting of the agency that conducted the examination. The petition was filed by Satvat Infosol Private Limited, the agency outsourced to conduct the JSSC-CGL examinations.

Advocate Sanjoy Piparwal represented JSSC during the proceedings, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations and defending the Commission’s decision. The controversy started after the JSSC-CGL exam paper was leaked, prompting JSSC to issue a notice to Satvat Infosol Private Limited seeking an explanation.

After the agency failed to give satisfactory response, the JSSC blacklisted it. Notably, the JSSC had told the court that prima facie it appears that company was involved in the paper leak, due to which it had been issued show cause notice asking to file a reply.