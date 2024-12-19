Power corridor | Panel flags lapses in scheme for tribal groups

A parliamentary standing committee has expressed concern over the lack of funds disbursed to key states under the Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) scheme during 2022-23. No allocations were made to states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which have significant tribal populations, making the committee to question how planned developmental work was carried out in the absence of resources. The parliamentary panel report on social justice and empowerment for demand for grants by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs emphasised the need to avoid the pitfalls of previous programmes, citing underutilisation of allocated funds, delays in submission of utilisation certificates by states and procedural inefficiencies.
Nadda, other ministers meet v-p
After the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday following a row over Amit Shah’s statements, BJP chief JP Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House in RS, along with Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jayant Chaudhary, met Chairman of the Upper House Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House. The ministers held a discussion over the House proceedings and other related works for Thurday, as well as how to ensure functioning of the House amid continuous protests by the Opposition parties.
‘Congress showing only part of shah speech’
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of misleading the country by using only a part of Amit Shah’s remarks made in the Rajya Sabha and asserted that the Home Minister had in very clear words mentioned how the Congress had insulted Ambedkar. “You cannot use an 11-12 second clip out of Shah’s entire speech and mislead the nation,” Rijiju said and accused the Congress of attempting to malign and remove Ambedkar’s name from India’s history while trying to garner votes in his name.
TMC submits privilege notice against shah
As the Opposition sharpened its attack over Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar, Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday submitted a privilege motion against the home minister over the issue. The notice was filed under Rule No 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Rajya Sabha. TMC MPs raised the issue in the House and also staged a walkout in the post-lunch sitting. Lashing out at Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused him of making derogatory remarks against BR Ambedkar. “This is a display of BJP’s castiest and anti- Dalit mindset,” she said.