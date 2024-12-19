Power corridor | Panel flags lapses in scheme for tribal groups

A parliamentary standing committee has expressed concern over the lack of funds disbursed to key states under the Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) scheme during 2022-23. No allocations were made to states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which have significant tribal populations, making the committee to question how planned developmental work was carried out in the absence of resources. The parliamentary panel report on social justice and empowerment for demand for grants by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs emphasised the need to avoid the pitfalls of previous programmes, citing underutilisation of allocated funds, delays in submission of utilisation certificates by states and procedural inefficiencies.

After the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday following a row over Amit Shah’s statements, BJP chief JP Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House in RS, along with Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jayant Chaudhary, met Chairman of the Upper House Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House. The ministers held a discussion over the House proceedings and other related works for Thurday, as well as how to ensure functioning of the House amid continuous protests by the Opposition parties.