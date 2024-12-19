Robust framework in place to counter drug trafficking: Government

“An all-in-one NCORD portal has been developed for information related to drug law — the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act — enforcement,” he said. “A dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) headed by additional director general/inspector general level police officer has been established in each state/ union territory to function as the NCORD secretariat and follow up on compliance of decisions taken in NCORD meetings at different levels,” he added.

The forces guarding borders (BSF, Assam Rifles and SSB) have been empowered under the NDPS Act to carry out search, seizure and arrest for illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs at international border, he said, adding that even the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been empowered to check drug trafficking along railway routes.

“The Indian Coast Guard has been empowered under the NDPS Act for making interdiction of narcotic drugs in coastal and high seas,” he said.