STF Assam nabs eight operatives of Bangladeshi terror group sent to create sleeper cells in India

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force of Assam Police arrested eight operatives of terror group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) during simultaneous operations carried out in Kerala, West Bengal and Assam on the intervening night of December 17 and 18. The module was working to establish sleeper cells across the country, particularly in Assam and West Bengal.

One of them, Md Sad Radi alias Md Shab Sheikh, is a Bangladeshi national who was arrested in Kerala. Two others hail from West Bengal and the remaining five are from Assam.

Led by STF Assam chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta, “Operation Praghat” was carried out with the active assistance of Kerala and West Bengal Police.

The Assam police said the operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about clandestine anti-national activities being carried out by a group of individuals under the direction of one Md Farhan Israk, a close associate of ABT chief Jasimuddin Rahmani. ABT is an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

The police said the Bangladeshi national was sent to India in November to spread their “nefarious ideology” and create sleeper cells across the country. He visited Assam and West Bengal to meet ABT’s sleeper-cell activists before moving to Kerala for the same purpose.