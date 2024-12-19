UP man arrested for threatening to kill CM Yogi Adityanath

"After receiving the threat on Tuesday night, police launched a search operation, but the accused's phone was switched off.

Following extensive efforts overnight, Anil was located and arrested on Wednesday," said SHO of Izzatnagar Police Station Dhananjay Pandey.

An FIR has been registered, and the accused is being interrogated. He will be produced before a court here later on Thursday, the police officer said.

The threats raised tensions in the area, creating fears of communal unrest.

"Prompt action was taken to prevent escalation and maintain peace. We are also investigating the accused's intent and mental state," the SHO added.

Anil initially filed a complaint with a local PRV team on Tuesday evening, claiming his friend had borrowed his motorcycle and failed to return it, police said.

However, when they questioned him, he started hurling abuses and issued threats.

Around 11 pm, Anil called 112, issuing the death threat, the police said.