What happened in Parliament? Who is MP Pratap Sarangi injured after Rahul Gandhi's alleged push?

What happened in the Parliament?
Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, calling him “the fashion,” triggered a major uproar in Parliament. Protests by opposition INDIA bloc MPs and the ruling NDA turned violent, leading to a physical altercation that left two BJP MPs, Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Chandra Sarangi, hospitalised.
The incident is linked to the controversy sparked by Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament on Tuesday, where he slammed the Congress for repeatedly invoking B.R. Ambedkar. In his Rajya Sabha speech, Shah stated, "If they had taken God's name as many times, they would have earned a place in heaven."
"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said.
The opposition vociferously condemned the statement and called it an insult to the Father of our constitution.
How did the situation escalate?
Opposition MPs, led by Congress, staged protests in Parliament dressed in blue—a colour associated with Ambedkar—and demanded Amit Shah’s resignation. Key figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, joined the demonstrations. INDIA bloc MPs gathered at Ambedkar’s statue, holding placards with slogans like “Main Bhi Ambedkar” and “Amit Shah maafi maango.”
Meanwhile, BJP MPs countered with their own protests, accusing the opposition of disrespecting Ambedkar and demanding an apology from Congress. The confrontation reached a flashpoint near the Makar Dar of Parliament, where members from both sides clashed, leading to physical scuffles.
Who was injured?
BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi reportedly sustained a deep head injury and significant blood loss. Doctors stitched his wound, and he remains in the ICU for monitoring.
Sarangi alleged that he fell after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, pushed another MP, Mukesh Rajput, who then collided with him. Mr. Gandhi, on the other hand, claimed that BJP MPs obstructed him and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge from entering the Parliament building.
In a video shared by Union Minister and BJP MP Bhupender Yadav, Mr. Gandhi is seen approaching Mr. Sarangi after the fall. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey confronts Mr. Gandhi, saying, "Aren't you ashamed? You’re behaving like a goon." At one point, the Leader of the Opposition is heard saying, "He (Sarangi) has pushed me." As Mr. Gandhi walks away, BJP leaders can be heard responding, "He has not pushed you."
Another BJP MP Mukesh Rajput Reportedly suffered head injuries and high blood pressure. He is also receiving treatment in the ICU.
RML Hospital confirmed that both MPs are undergoing further tests, including CT scans.
Parliament adjourned
The clashes and ongoing protests forced both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to adjourn. Opposition MPs continue to demand Shah’s resignation, while BJP MPs insist on an apology from Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar.
Who is Pratap Chandra Sarangi?
Pratap Chandra Sarangi is a Member of Parliament from the Balasore constituency in Odisha, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Born on January 4, 1955, in Gopinathpur village.
Early life and career
Sarangi graduated from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore in 1975. He initially worked as a Head Clerk at Nilgiri College in Odisha before stepping into politics. Sarangi became involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and later, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.
Political career
Sarangi's political journey began at the district level as an RSS volunteer. He was first elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2004, representing Nilagiri constituency, and was re-elected in 2009 as an independent after being denied a BJP ticket. His national prominence grew when he contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Balasore and won by a margin of 12,956 votes, defeating Biju Janata Dal’s sitting MP Rabindra Kumar Jena. His victory was seen as a significant achievement, as he defeated well-funded rivals.
Following his victory, Sarangi was appointed as the Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries in May 2019. He is also known for his role in advancing primary education in rural areas through the Ekal Vidyalaya initiative. Sarangi became a national figure after his 2019 victory, admired by the right wing for his humble origins, austere lifestyle. He was even likened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha, earning the nickname "Odisha’s Modi."
Controversies
Sarangi has been embroiled in controversy, notably for his alleged involvement in the 1999 murder of Australian Christian missionary Graham Staines. However, he has denied any role in the incident, and it remains a contentious issue.