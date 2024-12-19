What happened in Parliament? Who is MP Pratap Sarangi injured after Rahul Gandhi's alleged push?

What happened in the Parliament?



Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, calling him “the fashion,” triggered a major uproar in Parliament. Protests by opposition INDIA bloc MPs and the ruling NDA turned violent, leading to a physical altercation that left two BJP MPs, Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Chandra Sarangi, hospitalised.

The incident is linked to the controversy sparked by Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament on Tuesday, where he slammed the Congress for repeatedly invoking B.R. Ambedkar. In his Rajya Sabha speech, Shah stated, "If they had taken God's name as many times, they would have earned a place in heaven."

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said.

The opposition vociferously condemned the statement and called it an insult to the Father of our constitution.

How did the situation escalate?



Opposition MPs, led by Congress, staged protests in Parliament dressed in blue—a colour associated with Ambedkar—and demanded Amit Shah’s resignation. Key figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, joined the demonstrations. INDIA bloc MPs gathered at Ambedkar’s statue, holding placards with slogans like “Main Bhi Ambedkar” and “Amit Shah maafi maango.”

Meanwhile, BJP MPs countered with their own protests, accusing the opposition of disrespecting Ambedkar and demanding an apology from Congress. The confrontation reached a flashpoint near the Makar Dar of Parliament, where members from both sides clashed, leading to physical scuffles.