Five dead, 37 injured in fire after truck carrying chemical collides with other vehicles in Jaipur

Five people were burnt alive and 37 injured in a major fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway here on Friday morning after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles, police said.

They said around 30 trucks and other vehicles were gutted in the fire.

"Five people have died and 37 are injured," Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the SMS Hospital, where the injured are admitted, and spoke to doctors there.

He issued directions to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

Sharma also visited the site of the accident.

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister said, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway.