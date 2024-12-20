Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur's Imphal East, Kangpokpi

IMPHAL: Security forces have recovered sophisticated weapons, including foreign-made arms, during search operations in parts of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts in Manipur, police said on Friday.

A 7.62 mm Russian RPD machine gun and a 5.56 mm INSAS rifle were recovered from Nungbram and Lairok Vaiphei areas in Imphal East district, a statement said.

Two more firearms, four hand grenades, two wireless radio sets and ammunition were also seized from there on Thursday, it said.

Three arms, a detonator, an improvised explosive device (IED) and ammunition were recovered from Nepali Khutti area near Laimaton Thangbuh in Kangpokpi district.

Security forces have been conducting search operations across Manipur after violence broke out in May last year.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.