Arunachal CM Khandu cites China's dam construction, bats for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has strongly advocated for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, citing concerns over China's plans on the river Siang.

Amid protests from locals in the Siang and Upper Siang districts, where the project is slated to be implemented, Khandu pointed out that China has already approved the construction of a project capable of generating approximately 60,000 MW of power on the Siang River – known as Yarlung Tsangpo in the Tibet region – before it enters India through Tuting in Upper Siang.

According to Khandu, China, which is not a signatory to the International Water Conventions, intends to divert water from the multiple reservoirs that will be created under its project to dry regions of Tibet and other parts of the country.

“In such a scenario, it is inevitable that the volume of water in Siang will drastically get reduced so much so that during winters one will be able to cross the mighty river on foot,” Khandu stated.

He emphasised another pressing reason for India to proceed with the Siang project: the potential devastation if China were to release water from its dams suddenly. Such an action, he warned, could lead to widespread destruction downstream in the Siang belt, Assam, and even Bangladesh.