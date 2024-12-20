Arunachal CM Khandu cites China's dam construction, bats for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has strongly advocated for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, citing concerns over China's plans on the river Siang.
Amid protests from locals in the Siang and Upper Siang districts, where the project is slated to be implemented, Khandu pointed out that China has already approved the construction of a project capable of generating approximately 60,000 MW of power on the Siang River – known as Yarlung Tsangpo in the Tibet region – before it enters India through Tuting in Upper Siang.
According to Khandu, China, which is not a signatory to the International Water Conventions, intends to divert water from the multiple reservoirs that will be created under its project to dry regions of Tibet and other parts of the country.
“In such a scenario, it is inevitable that the volume of water in Siang will drastically get reduced so much so that during winters one will be able to cross the mighty river on foot,” Khandu stated.
He emphasised another pressing reason for India to proceed with the Siang project: the potential devastation if China were to release water from its dams suddenly. Such an action, he warned, could lead to widespread destruction downstream in the Siang belt, Assam, and even Bangladesh.
While acknowledging ongoing bilateral talks aimed at improving India’s relationship with China, Khandu urged caution. “We cannot remain complacent,” he said.
Khandu explained that the Centre proposed the Siang project to maintain the river’s natural flow throughout the year and to manage floods in the event of sudden water release by China.
Addressing concerns of locals, Khandu dismissed rumours that the government would forcibly implement the project using armed police forces. “We are a democratic country. We do not believe in forcing projects on our own people. We believe in taking into confidence the last man in the queue,” he said.
He called for clarity and dialogue, urging people to come forward and address their confusions. “Only after survey and investigation, we will know where the dam will come up, what will be its height, and how much will be the submergence area. Then will come the ‘public hearing’ stage, where everyone will be consulted,” he added.