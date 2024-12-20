ASI conducts survey of temple, 5 pilgrimage sites, 19 wells in Sambhal: DM

The Shri Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

It had remained locked since 1978.

The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.

Pensiya had earlier told reporters that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated.

"Around 10 to 12 feet of digging has been done. During this...first an idol of Parvati was found with its head broken. Then Ganesh and Lakshmi idols were found," he had said.

Asked if the idols were damaged and then put inside, Pensiya said, "All this is a matter of investigation...Right now, these idols have come out. How did they get inside, what happened and what did not happen will be known after a detailed investigation," he added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra had told PTI that information was received through the local SHO that idols had been found.

The temple is situated in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.

The district administration has written to the ASI for carbon dating of the temple, including the well.

Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefacts from ancient sites.