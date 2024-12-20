At least 11 dead, 40 injured in fire after truck carrying chemical collides with other vehicles in Jaipur

JAIPUR: A devastating fire tragedy erupted early on Friday morning near Bhankrota in Jaipur on Ajmer Road when an LPG tanker caught fire near Delhi Public School.

The catastrophic accident has claimed at least 11 lives and left 40 others severely injured, with over 20 patients suffering serious burns covering more than 50% of their bodies. The condition of the injured is critical, and identifying the victims has become challenging due to the extent of the burns.

According to reports, a Bharat Petroleum LPG tanker was travelling from Ajmer to Jaipur. At around 5:44 am, the tanker was attempting a U-turn near Delhi Public School on the outskirts of Jaipur when a truck collided with it.

Sushant Kumar Singh, Deputy General Manager (Fire and Safety) of GAIL India explained that the collision caused five nozzles on the tanker to break, releasing liquid LPG across the area. The leaked gas ignited due to a spark, leading to an explosion that left the entire vicinity in flames. Singh reassured that a crude oil pipeline situated about 100 meters from the accident site remained unaffected.

The fire rapidly spread across a 300-meter radius, reducing dozens of vehicles to ashes. Among the destroyed vehicles were 29 trucks, 2 passenger buses, 2 gas tankers, 3 cars, 3 motorcycles, and 2 pickup vehicles. A nearby pipe factory and a sleeper bus were also severely damaged.

Eyewitnesses reported spotting the flames from nearly a kilometre away as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles rushed towards the crash zone.