At least 11 dead, 40 injured in fire after truck carrying chemical collides with other vehicles in Jaipur

JAIPUR: A devastating fire tragedy erupted early on Friday morning near Bhankrota in Jaipur on Ajmer Road when an LPG tanker caught fire near Delhi Public School.
The catastrophic accident has claimed at least 11 lives and left 40 others severely injured, with over 20 patients suffering serious burns covering more than 50% of their bodies. The condition of the injured is critical, and identifying the victims has become challenging due to the extent of the burns.
According to reports, a Bharat Petroleum LPG tanker was travelling from Ajmer to Jaipur. At around 5:44 am, the tanker was attempting a U-turn near Delhi Public School on the outskirts of Jaipur when a truck collided with it.
Sushant Kumar Singh, Deputy General Manager (Fire and Safety) of GAIL India explained that the collision caused five nozzles on the tanker to break, releasing liquid LPG across the area. The leaked gas ignited due to a spark, leading to an explosion that left the entire vicinity in flames. Singh reassured that a crude oil pipeline situated about 100 meters from the accident site remained unaffected.
The fire rapidly spread across a 300-meter radius, reducing dozens of vehicles to ashes. Among the destroyed vehicles were 29 trucks, 2 passenger buses, 2 gas tankers, 3 cars, 3 motorcycles, and 2 pickup vehicles. A nearby pipe factory and a sleeper bus were also severely damaged.
Eyewitnesses reported spotting the flames from nearly a kilometre away as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles rushed towards the crash zone.
A school van driver on his way to pick up students recounted with horror the sight of a man engulfed in flames.
The school van driver told PTI that the flames were visible from a kilometre away and there was panic and chaos on the highway.
"As I got closer to the spot, I saw people running in haste and shouting for help. I saw a man engulfed in flames. It was a frightening scene. Fire brigades and ambulances were there but it was difficult for them to reach the spot initially," he said.
Police said there are chances that some people could not get out of their vehicles and got burnt inside.
Senior police and fire department officials rushed to the scene to contain the blaze. Over 30 fire engines worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames. To prevent further escalation, the LPG gas pipeline beneath the highway was shut off.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and other officials of the department were at the spot on the highway.
Khimsar told reporters that nearly half of the injured brought to the hospital were in very critical condition.
"All doctors, resident doctors and nursing staff were called in to manage the situation. Another ward has been opened so that patients can be accommodated. Some people got primary treatment in nearby hospitals," he said.
The health minister said a 'green corridor' has been set up from the accident site to the SMS hospital.
An official said a sleeper bus headed for Jaipur from Rajsamand was behind the gas tanker when the accident occurred.
Efforts were underway to find the details about the passengers on board.
The station house officer of Bhankrota Manish Gupta said it was difficult to bring the fire under control initially.
"Fire brigade teams initially were unable to reach the vehicles that were burning. There are three petrol pumps in the area but fortunately, they are safe," he added.
More than 25 ambulances were used to shift the victims to the hospital.
A nearly 300-metre busy stretch of the highway was affected by the accident, leading to a long queue of vehicles.
Police officials said the fire engulfed some establishments along the highway but details of the actual losses are not yet clear.
A team from the district administration is present at the hospital to help the family members of the victims.
The Jaipur Police has issued the helpline numbers 9166347551, 8764688431 and 7300363636 for people to get in touch for inquiries or relevant information.
Rescue efforts were complicated by chemical spillage at the site, but firefighters managed to avert a larger disaster by preventing the flames from reaching a nearby petrol pump’s fuel tanks.
Authorities have cordoned off the area, suspending traffic on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway and advising commuters to use alternative routes.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the injured at SMS Hospital and instructed medical teams to provide the best possible care. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.
In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister said, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident came, I went to the SMS Hospital and directed the doctors there to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured."
“The loss of life in this gas tanker fire incident is extremely sad and heart-wrenching,” said the Chief Minister. He later inspected the accident site alongside Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief on social media, tweeting: “The fire at a petrol pump and chemical tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway is deeply concerning. Reports suggest that many people have been injured in this tragic accident. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all those injured."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, announcing compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Sharma to assess the situation and offered the Centre’s support.