Bhopal Diary | No fresh takers for CM Ladli Behna scheme

No fresh registration of beneficiaries has been initiated under the CM Ladli Behna Scheme in the last 16 months. “New registration hasn’t been started under the scheme after the end of the first phase of registration in August 2023,” Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria told the Assembly. As of now, the government was not considering lowering or increasing the age eligibility criterion for the beneficiaries, she added. She didn’t reveal when the monthly sum will be increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500. The scheme for 1.29 crore economically weak women was launched by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

‘No alms policy’ in Indore from January 1

Aiming to become beggar-free, the country’s cleanest city will implement from January 1, 2025, a ‘No Alms Policy,’ which will see FIRs being registered against those found giving alms in the city. District collector Ashish Singh’s decision is aimed at freeing the city of organised begging rackets. The anti-begging drive will be executed under the social justice ministry’s Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise project. In February, deliberations between the district administration and NGOs revealed that there were around 7,000 beggars in the city.

Vyapam: Whistleblower pushed off Gwalior stage

Ashish Chaturvedi, one of the Vyapam scam whistleblowers, was reportedly pushed off the stage during the closing ceremony of the prestigious Tansen Music Festival in Gwalior on Wednesday evening. A video of the incident, which went viral, showed Chaturvedi (walking to the stage with a portrait of the music legend Tansen) being first stopped and later being pushed out of the stage by a person. Despite the showdown, Chaturvedi managed to return to the stage later, placing the portrait and garlanding it. The whistleblower is reportedly leading a campaign to free Tansen’s birthplace and meditation site in Gwalior from encroachments.

