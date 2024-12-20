BJP tears into Rahul, says doesn’t deserve to be LoP

NEW DELHI: Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing and shoving its MPs on the Parliament premises, the BJP on Thursday said he does not deserve to be the Leader of Opposition after such “indecent and shameful” conduct.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters hours after unprecedented scenes of unruliness unfolded during protests by the ruling and opposition parties, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan squarely blamed Gandhi for the fracas.

“Rahul Gandhi does not deserve to hold the post of the Leader of Opposition,” Chouhan said as he slammed the Congress leader’s behaviour and alleged it is against India’s cultural ethos.