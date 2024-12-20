Centre halts Rs 1,600 crore fund release to Jharkhand over delayed municipal elections

RANCHI: In a major shocker to the Jharkhand government, the Central government has halted the release of nearly Rs 1,600 crore allocated to the state under the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations.

According to government sources, the state has been deprived of the funds allocated to it due to the prolonged delay in conducting municipal elections in the state.

Notably, Municipal elections in 13 municipal bodies across Jharkhand have been pending since 2020. The tenure of representatives in 35 other urban bodies ended in March-April 2023, further exacerbating the issue.

These funds were intended for the development of urban bodies and the enhancement of civic amenities. The state government has sent a formal letter to the Centre, requesting the release of the funds despite the delay in conducting the municipal elections.

In its letter, the state government has cited the need to complete the triple test process before holding elections. However, the Centre has yet to respond to the letter.