Centre halts Rs 1,600 crore fund release to Jharkhand over delayed municipal elections

RANCHI: In a major shocker to the Jharkhand government, the Central government has halted the release of nearly Rs 1,600 crore allocated to the state under the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations.
According to government sources, the state has been deprived of the funds allocated to it due to the prolonged delay in conducting municipal elections in the state.
Notably, Municipal elections in 13 municipal bodies across Jharkhand have been pending since 2020. The tenure of representatives in 35 other urban bodies ended in March-April 2023, further exacerbating the issue.
These funds were intended for the development of urban bodies and the enhancement of civic amenities. The state government has sent a formal letter to the Centre, requesting the release of the funds despite the delay in conducting the municipal elections.
In its letter, the state government has cited the need to complete the triple test process before holding elections. However, the Centre has yet to respond to the letter.
The 74th Amendment of the Constitution considers the failure to hold civic elections as a move that undermines local bodies. While the state government could have proceeded with the elections without reserving seats for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), the state government has expressed committed to completing the triple-test process to ensure proper reservations for the OBC community.
The State Election Commission had reportedly made all preparations to hold the elections without reservations, but the state government has remained firm on conducting them only after the triple test is completed.
The responsibility of carrying out the triple test lies with the Jharkhand State
Backward Classes Commission. However, the process has faced further delays as the position of chairman has been vacant since Yogendra Prasad, the former chairman, was inducted as a minister in the current government.
The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on conducting elections without completing the triple test.
Earlier this year, in January, the High Court directed the state government to hold municipal elections within three weeks. However, the government filed an affidavit stating that the elections could only be held after completing the triple test.
Meanwhile, the state government has started preparations for holding municipal elections. The process of triple test has been started to provide OBC reservation in the elections. The State Backward Classes Commission has directed the DCs of all the districts to complete the survey for triple test by December 31.
The commission has also handed over the list of backward and extremely backward class castes notified by the state government to the DC.