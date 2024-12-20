Centre reimposes Protected Area Regime in NE states

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government said the Centre reimposed the Protected Area Regime in Manipur as well as Mizoram and Nagaland.
“In light of growing security concerns arising out of influx from neighbouring countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs has reimposed the Protected Area Regime in the states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland," a Manipur government statement said.
"With this reimposition, the movement of foreigners visiting Manipur will be closely monitored, and they are required to obtain the necessary Protected Area Permits (PAP) in accordance with the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958,” the statement added.
PAP is an official document that a foreign national is required to carry while visiting the “protected” states of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and also Arunachal Pradesh.
Likewise, Indian citizens from outside these states are required to carry Inner Line Permit (ILP). Both PAP and ILP are issued for inward travel into these states for a limited period.
The Manipur government issued the statement in response to certain claims made by an organization identifying itself as the Kuki-Zo Council. The government said upon investigation, it was found that no such organization existed in the state.
“The government remained committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state and advised the citizens to remain vigilant and trust only credible sources of information,” the statement said.