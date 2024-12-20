Centre reimposes Protected Area Regime in NE states

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government said the Centre reimposed the Protected Area Regime in Manipur as well as Mizoram and Nagaland.

“In light of growing security concerns arising out of influx from neighbouring countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs has reimposed the Protected Area Regime in the states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland," a Manipur government statement said.

"With this reimposition, the movement of foreigners visiting Manipur will be closely monitored, and they are required to obtain the necessary Protected Area Permits (PAP) in accordance with the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958,” the statement added.

PAP is an official document that a foreign national is required to carry while visiting the “protected” states of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and also Arunachal Pradesh.