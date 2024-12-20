Gujarat's most accident-prone driver? Man linked to 24 crashes sparks insurance scam probe

AHMEDABAD: Investigators have uncovered a shocking insurance fraud case in Gujarat revolving around a man allegedly involved in 24 separate accidents in the districts of Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar.

Aslam Mohammad Chunchala was identified as the driver in all 24 cases. Authorities are yet to determine whether Chunchala was a willing participant or falsely implicated in the scheme. However, the pattern of medical insurance claims tied to these incidents suggests a well-orchestrated conspiracy to cheat insurance companies on a significant scale.

The insurance fraud scheme came to light following an investigation into a suspicious claim filed in 2016. The case dates back to October 22, 2015, when Jagdishbhai Laxmanbhai Baria sought ₹3 lakh in compensation for injuries allegedly sustained in an accident involving a Toofan vehicle. Aslam Mohammad Chunchala was named as the driver, while Sikandar Sulemanbhai Samad was listed as the vehicle’s owner. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, the insurer, was directed to settle the claim.

However, a private firm engaged by Bajaj to verify the claim discovered a startling pattern—Chunchala had been named the driver in 23 other accidents across Panchmahal, Dahod, and Mahisagar districts. This finding blew the lid off what investigators suspect to be a large-scale scam.

Kalpesh Kantilal Prajapati, the area manager for Bajaj Allianz in Godhra, lodged a complaint at Godhra Taluka Police Station. Chunchala is accused of posing as the driver in multiple fabricated accident cases, allegedly offering his involvement for a fee to facilitate fraudulent claims.

The expose has raised questions about the extent of the conspiracy and its implications for the insurance industry. The recent unearthing of an insurance scam in Gujarat highlights a recurring issue in the state, long plagued by dubious claims and fraudulent activities.

Just last year, Vadodara resident Hanif Mansuri, a Godhra native, made headlines for admitting involvement in 22 accident cases—despite having no actual connection to any of them. Mansuri’s alleged activities spanned over a decade, with the first offence recorded at Rajgadh police station in 2008 and the last at Morva Hadaf in 2019. Of the 22 cases, 20 were filed in Panchmahal district, with one each in Dahod and Kheda.

His actions came to light when Udesinh Solanki filed a petition with the Halol Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal (MACT) in 2023, seeking an insurance payout from ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Gujarat's high claim ratio—often exceeding 130%, nearly double the national average of 60-70%—reflects the prevalence of such fraudulent schemes.