‘Ideology remains same’: Jogi’s wife writes to Congress, proposes merger of party

RAIPUR: The regional outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-J (JCC-J), floated by the first chief minister late Ajit Jogi in June 2016, owing to the declining political footprint across the state, has approached the Congress seeking a merger with the latter.
JCC-J national president Dr Renu Jogi (wife of Ajit Jogi) has sent a proposal to state Congress president Deepak Baij expressing that the ideology of her party remains the same as that of the Congress and the core committee has unanimously taken a decision on merger. The proposal stated that all office-bearers of JCC-J are willing to join Congress unconditionally.
“We have received a proposal letter related to merging of JCC-J with Congress. There is a meeting of the Chhattisgarh PCC scheduled after December 25 and the discussions with senior party leaders will decide on it. The PCC has also received several applications by others seeking a return to the Congress party”, said Baij.
JCC-J that contested the 2018 Assembly polls with much fanfare and enthusiasm after forging an alliance with the BSP, had then won five seats with the BSP securing two. The party also then got its symbol allotted by the Election Commission of India. But in the 2023 Assembly elections, the party could not win a single seat.
“The challenging situation for JCC-J is not improving. Renu Jogi and son Amit couldn’t fill the vacuum left by the former CM. The party leadership failed to keep its cadres together. Many senior leaders have already deserted the party before 2023 polls,” according to a political observer.