‘Ideology remains same’: Jogi’s wife writes to Congress, proposes merger of party

“We have received a proposal letter related to merging of JCC-J with Congress. There is a meeting of the Chhattisgarh PCC scheduled after December 25 and the discussions with senior party leaders will decide on it. The PCC has also received several applications by others seeking a return to the Congress party”, said Baij.

JCC-J that contested the 2018 Assembly polls with much fanfare and enthusiasm after forging an alliance with the BSP, had then won five seats with the BSP securing two. The party also then got its symbol allotted by the Election Commission of India. But in the 2023 Assembly elections, the party could not win a single seat.

“The challenging situation for JCC-J is not improving. Renu Jogi and son Amit couldn’t fill the vacuum left by the former CM. The party leadership failed to keep its cadres together. Many senior leaders have already deserted the party before 2023 polls,” according to a political observer.