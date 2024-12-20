India lodges 'strong protest' with Dhaka over Bangladesh leader's remarks

She fled Dhaka in a military plane in August, as mobs threatened her safety in the capital city. After she fled the country, her house was ransacked by mobs.

India and Bangladesh's relations have been strained since the formation of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. On Thursday, New Delhi expressed concern over incidents of violence targeting Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, stating that the interim government in Dhaka holds the primary responsibility for safeguarding their lives and liberty.

The Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, made these remarks in Rajya Sabha, less than two weeks after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh. During the visit, Misri conveyed India's concerns to members of the caretaker administration regarding the safety of minorities. Singh stated, "India’s concerns regarding the need to ensure the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh have been conveyed and reiterated to the authorities of the interim government of Bangladesh on various occasions, including at the highest level."

