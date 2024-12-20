Investment proposals worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore secured from 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit

PATNA: The two-day Bihar Business Connect Investors Summit, which concluded on Friday, attracted investments worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore in various sectors, Bihar Industries and Tourism minister Nitish Mishra said.

The minister said that the top officials of companies signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the state government after completion of two-day deliberations.

"Bihar has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore, which is three times more than the Rs 53,000 crore last year," he told the media.

Adani Group has promised to invest Rs 20,000 crore to establish an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant and expand its footprint in cement production, warehouses and logistics. Similarly, NTPC has planned to invest Rs 5,500 crore in renewable energy projects in the state. Likewise SLMG Beverages has signed MoU to invest Rs 3,000 crore for food processing, Shree Cement will invest Rs 800 crore for general manufacturing and Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd has plans to invest Rs 300 crore for the food processing sector.

The minister said that more than 300 companies have shown interest in making investments in Bihar. The government has already provided them, letters of offer to the companies, which were willing to invest in the state.

Bihar Industries Department Secretary Banadana Preyashi told the media that investment proposals worth Rs 2,900 have been received in the field of tourism. Twenty-four units have signed MoUs for making investments worth Rs 1,300 crore in the Textile sector. Similarly, investment proposals worth Rs 665 crore have been received for plastic rubber units. More than 35 investment proposals worth over Rs 3,360 crore have come from the companies willing to invest in the health sector, she revealed.

In response to a query, the industries department secretary said that the impact of the MOUs signed during the two-day investors summit will be visible after a year. The maximum investment proposals have been received in the renewable energy sector, Preyashi said.

Altogether 17 companies have submitted their proposals to invest Rs 90,000 crore in the renewable energy sector.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, however, skipped the investors summit due to his ill-health. Nitish's programmes were cancelled after he fell sick