MUV with unaccounted gold, cash worth Rs 50 crore found in Bhopal

BHOPAL: An MUV stuffed with bags containing more than 52 kg gold bullion (bricks) worth over Rs 40 crore and around Rs 10 crore unaccounted cash, was found parked at a desolate place on the outskirts of Bhopal on Thursday-Friday intervening night.

The discovery of the vehicle in an open space amid a clutch of farmhouses belonging to rich and influential people and the subsequent seizure of the unaccounted gold and cash in Mendori (Ratibad) area of Bhopal’s outskirts assumed particular significance, as it happened amid two ongoing raids.

The two raids – IT department raids at more than four dozen locations of three prominent builders and the raids by the state’s anti-corruption agency, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment happened at two premises related to an ex-transport department constable-turned-real estate businessman Saurabh Sharma in Bhopal.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the white colour MUV which bore hooters and the ‘RTO’ sticker, was owned by Chandan Singh Gaur. One of the two premises being raided in Bhopal by the state’s anti-corruption agency also belonged to him.