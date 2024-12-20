MUV with unaccounted gold, cash worth Rs 50 crore found in Bhopal

BHOPAL: An MUV stuffed with bags containing more than 52 kg gold bullion (bricks) worth over Rs 40 crore and around Rs 10 crore unaccounted cash, was found parked at a desolate place on the outskirts of Bhopal on Thursday-Friday intervening night.
The discovery of the vehicle in an open space amid a clutch of farmhouses belonging to rich and influential people and the subsequent seizure of the unaccounted gold and cash in Mendori (Ratibad) area of Bhopal’s outskirts assumed particular significance, as it happened amid two ongoing raids.
The two raids – IT department raids at more than four dozen locations of three prominent builders and the raids by the state’s anti-corruption agency, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment happened at two premises related to an ex-transport department constable-turned-real estate businessman Saurabh Sharma in Bhopal.
Subsequent investigations revealed that the white colour MUV which bore hooters and the ‘RTO’ sticker, was owned by Chandan Singh Gaur. One of the two premises being raided in Bhopal by the state’s anti-corruption agency also belonged to him.
“On Thursday-Friday intervening night, we were informed about an MUV being parked on the road going towards Kushalpura. When our team reached there, it found 7-8 bags inside the vehicle, after which it was suspected that owing to the ongoing action (raids by agencies), someone could possibly be trying to do away with their assets,” DCP of Bhopal Police, Priyanka Shukla said.
"The income tax department officials were informed about it, after which their teams rushed to the spot and took out the bags from the vehicle after breaking the vehicle’s windows. The bags had 52 kg gold and Rs 9.86 crore cash. The car bearing the registration number of Gwalior district is owned by Chandan Singh Gaur, who originally hails from Gwalior, but has been living in Bhopal for the last four years,” Priyanka Shukla added.
According to IT department sources in Bhopal, the seizure which kept at least two teams of the department busy throughout the night, is perhaps the biggest-ever seizure of unaccounted gold and cash from a single location ever in Madhya Pradesh.
“We’re probing the entire matter, as the investigations in the matter gather pace, the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) too might join the probe,” IT department sources privy to the probe said.
The entire seizure of unaccounted gold and cash is estimated to be worth over Rs 50 crore, sources added.
Importantly, one of two properties being searched by the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment in Bhopal since Thursday too belongs to a man named Chandan Singh Gaur, which suggests that the seizure of gold and cash on the outskirts of Bhopal, may have links with the ex-transport department constable-turned real estate businessman Saurabh Sharma and his close aide Chandan Singh Gaur.
The raids by the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment at the houses and offices of Sharma and Gaur, have so far led to undeclared immovable assets, including cash and jewellery worth around 8 crores.
“The immovable properties seized during the raids at the two premises of Sharma and Gaur (in one of the poshest areas of Bhopal), include 2.34 quintal silver worth over Rs 2.10 crore,” a source forming part of the anti-corruption watchdog’s ongoing search confided to TNIE.
Importantly, Saurabh Sharma, who served as a constable in the state transport department for around 12 years, took voluntary retirement from service (VRS) a year back. Even before voluntarily quitting the constable’s job (which he got on compassionate grounds following father’s death), Sharma had ventured into the real estate business.
According to key sources privy to the developments, Sharma who had amassed properties across the state through illegal activities, is believed to have strong connections with rich and influential people in the state, including some former bureaucrats and cops.