NCW asks Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman to take action against Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women said on Friday it has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to take action against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over BJP MP Phangnon Konyak complaint he "misbehaved" with her during a protest on the Parliament's premises.

In a statement, the NCW said it has taken suo-motu cognisance of the alleged incident on on Thursday, and swift action should be taken to ensure such incidents are addressed and the dignity of women parliamentarians upheld.

Konyak, a tribal BJP MP from Nagaland, has alleged Gandhi came in her "close proximity" and shouted at her during a protest outside the Makar Dwar which made her feel "extremely uncomfortable".

"My dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt by LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji," she said in a communication to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar who said he would look into it.