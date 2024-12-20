Uttarakhand records tiger death decline, eight this year

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has witnessed a significant decrease in tiger mortality cases this year.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), only eight tiger deaths have been recorded in 2024 so far, marking a staggering 61.90% reduction compared to 21 deaths reported last year.

According to sources, there have been no reported cases of poaching this year, further highlighting the success of ongoing conservation efforts.

Speaking to this newspaper, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Ranjan Mishra pointed out, “According to the country’s tiger census conducted every four years, Uttarakhand ranks third in the nation with a tiger population of 560 in 2022. However, the cases of tiger deaths in the state in 2023 have raised concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists”.