Uttarakhand records tiger death decline, eight this year

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has witnessed a significant decrease in tiger mortality cases this year.
According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), only eight tiger deaths have been recorded in 2024 so far, marking a staggering 61.90% reduction compared to 21 deaths reported last year.
According to sources, there have been no reported cases of poaching this year, further highlighting the success of ongoing conservation efforts.
Speaking to this newspaper, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Ranjan Mishra pointed out, “According to the country’s tiger census conducted every four years, Uttarakhand ranks third in the nation with a tiger population of 560 in 2022. However, the cases of tiger deaths in the state in 2023 have raised concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists”.
Sources at forest department said, “A total of 21 tigers died from January to December, with incidents of poaching reported alongside natural deaths. In July and September, three tiger skins were seized from the Kumaon region, one of which measured an alarming 11 feet in length, indicating the presence of an organised poaching racket.”
The sources said there has been an improvement in the situation this year. The last reported tiger death in 2024 occurred in September. The forest department and security agencies have tightened patrol efforts, leading to a decrease in poaching incidents.
“From 2012 to September 2024, 132 tiger deaths have been recorded,” the sources revealed. During this period, the state ranked fourth in the country in terms of tiger deaths. Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of fatalities, with a staggering 365 deaths during the same timeframe.
Mishra said, “The Jim Corbett National Park ranks first in terms of tiger density. In 2010, tigers were on the brink of extinction. There are a total of 53 tiger reserves across the country, with Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve taking the top spot. The number of tigers in the park has been consistently increasing. It provides a safe environment for tigers due to its natural habitat, natural and constructed water holes, and abundant water supply.”
Jim Corbett National Park spans an impressive 1,288 sqkm and is home to over 260 tigers. Following closely in second place is Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which boasts more than 150 tigers across an area of 868 sqkm.