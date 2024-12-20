'Was bitten by police officer': Assam Congress leader after scuffle during protest march

Guwahati: Ashwin Kumar Mahanta, a senior spokesperson of Assam Congress, alleged he was bitten by a police officer during a scuffle in Guwahati on Friday.

The Congress organised a protest march in response to the death of party leader Mridul Islam, who passed away after succumbing to illness triggered by tear gas fired by the police during a "Raj Bhavan Chalo" march on Wednesday.

“We had taken out a march today to pay homage to him when we were stopped by the police. Soon, an Assam Police Service officer targeted me. He pulled me and bit me on my shoulder. I was wearing a coat,” Mahanta alleged.

The Congress shared a video of him narrating the incident. He showed exactly where he was “bitten” and demanded justice.

“I know the police officer but cannot recall his name,” Mahanta said in the video.

After the incident, he and several other Congress leaders were taken to the Hockey Stadium and detained.

“I was going through excruciating pain. I repeatedly requested the police to take me to a hospital. Later, they took me to one. A doctor prescribed medicines and an injection,” Mahanta told TNIE.