Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in North, South blocks to have over 25K artefacts

“There are about 6,000 artefacts and relics displayed presently in National Museum. According to the plan being worked upon, there should be around 25,000 articles in YYBM,” said an official. Though there is no clarity on the deadline for the project, the official added that it depends on handing over of the two administrative blocks for retrofitting and repurposing. Efforts are on to vacate North and South blocks by June.

Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said restoration of the twin buildings would begin only after the ministries functioning from the two blocks are shifted to new secretariat buildings. “In the last 100 years, need-based changes like partitions have been introduced in North and South blocks. They will be restored to original form. The mapping of the North block is completed and the process in the South Block is going on,” Shekhawat said.