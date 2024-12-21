10-acre ‘Kalagram’ along Ganga for Mahakumbh

The authorities have also planned to place an installation on the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at the venue. One of the highlights at Kalagram will be a Ganga pandal with capacity of 10,000 audiences by the Mela Authority. This will be the main arena, where celebrity performances will be held everyday.

Additionally, three pandals with a space for 4,000 people will be erected at Jhunsi, Nagvasuki and Areil. “There will also be another amphitheatre of 1,000 capacity at Kalagram, where Snageet Natak Akademi awardees artists, National School of Drama productions and ZCC ensembles will be organised,” an official said. “Apart from this, 20 stages will also be built throughout the city. They will be handed over to the UP culture department and the ministry of culture,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is gearing up to redefine the Mahakumbh experience with an innovative Gram Tent City initiative in Prayagraj. The Mahakumbh, scheduled from January 14 to February 2025, is set to blend spirituality with modernity, providing a unique experience for millions of pilgrims.

The ‘Mahakumbh Gram Tent City’ plan, launched by IRCTC, aims to deliver a seamless and memorable experience for visitors.