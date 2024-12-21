10-acre ‘Kalagram’ along Ganga for Mahakumbh

NEW DELHI: For the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, a culture village, called Kalagram, will be set up on over 10 acres at Daraganj along the banks of the Ganga and it will have demarcated spaces for seven zonal cultural centres (ZCC), officials said.
The marked areas are named ‘aangans’ (courtyards), where the ministry of culture plans to showcase art and crafts from all member states and union territories (UT). Exhibitions on the theme of Kumbha, including an immersive display, food court, and activity areas will also be put up at the venue. The ambience creation of Kalagram will be done by an expert private agency in collaboration with artists of ZCCs and Lalit Kala Akademi.
The participating ZCCs are located in Patiala (Punjab), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Kolkata (West Bengal), Dimapur (Nagaland), and Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu).
According to the officials, diverse art installations, including cultural, educational, and commercial exhibits, are also planned for an engaging visitor experience.
Union tourism culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat earlier told this newspaper that a cultural extravaganza, showcasing the vibrant and colourful customs, arts and crafts of the states, is planned at Mahakumbh starting January in Prayagraj. After the consultation with the Uttar Pradesh government, the ministry has got prime space allocated close to the main Mahakumbh Mela venue so that more visitors can witness the festivities, Shekhawat said.
The authorities have also planned to place an installation on the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at the venue. One of the highlights at Kalagram will be a Ganga pandal with capacity of 10,000 audiences by the Mela Authority. This will be the main arena, where celebrity performances will be held everyday.
Additionally, three pandals with a space for 4,000 people will be erected at Jhunsi, Nagvasuki and Areil. “There will also be another amphitheatre of 1,000 capacity at Kalagram, where Snageet Natak Akademi awardees artists, National School of Drama productions and ZCC ensembles will be organised,” an official said. “Apart from this, 20 stages will also be built throughout the city. They will be handed over to the UP culture department and the ministry of culture,” the official added.
Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is gearing up to redefine the Mahakumbh experience with an innovative Gram Tent City initiative in Prayagraj. The Mahakumbh, scheduled from January 14 to February 2025, is set to blend spirituality with modernity, providing a unique experience for millions of pilgrims.
The ‘Mahakumbh Gram Tent City’ plan, launched by IRCTC, aims to deliver a seamless and memorable experience for visitors.