15 States, UTs will be part of 2025 Republic Day parade, Delhi tableau not approved

NEW DELHI: The proposal for tableau of the Delhi Government for Republic Day 2025 was not approved by the expert committee. The tableaus from 15 States and Union Territories have been selected for next year’s January 26, told the defence sources.
The tableau selection in the past has been drawing controversy keeping which this year the Defence Ministry has proposed a roll-over plan for States and UTs to showcase their tableaux.
"A three-year agreement was signed for 2024, 25 and 26 under which every State and UT would get a chance to present atleast once during the three years," said sources.
As for selection “The expert committee looks into various aspects of theme, concept, designs and visual elements. Out of the original 15 selected, the expert committee didn’t approve the tableau proposal of Delhi,” the source added.
Coming to the Delhi Government's proposal, the reason behind it not getting selected is not immediately known.
While in the two decades Delhi has presented tableau seven times, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh were selected again.
On it, the sources said that there were several States that in the last two decades presented more number of times than the former two. Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Maharashtra and Assam have been represented multiple times.
The tableau selection process ahead of RD parade 2024 had drawn controversy as Delhi, Punjab and Karnataka had alleged discrimination as their proposals were rejected.
The screening committee under the Ministry of Defence follows an elaborate screening mechanism to select participants for the parade. The expert committee is comprised of artists and Padma awardees representing various fields. It is this committee that decides on the theme, aesthetics and criteria and screens proposals from various from States, UTs and Government departments.