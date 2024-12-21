15 States, UTs will be part of 2025 Republic Day parade, Delhi tableau not approved

NEW DELHI: The proposal for tableau of the Delhi Government for Republic Day 2025 was not approved by the expert committee. The tableaus from 15 States and Union Territories have been selected for next year’s January 26, told the defence sources.

The tableau selection in the past has been drawing controversy keeping which this year the Defence Ministry has proposed a roll-over plan for States and UTs to showcase their tableaux.

"A three-year agreement was signed for 2024, 25 and 26 under which every State and UT would get a chance to present atleast once during the three years," said sources.

As for selection “The expert committee looks into various aspects of theme, concept, designs and visual elements. Out of the original 15 selected, the expert committee didn’t approve the tableau proposal of Delhi,” the source added.