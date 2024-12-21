40-day harsh winter in Kashmir Valley begins today

SRINAGAR: Kashmir is bracing up for ‘Chilai Kalan’, the harshest winter period of 40 days which starts from December 21.

During the 40-day period, Kashmir remains in grip of intense cold wave conditions with maximum chances of snowfall and rainfall and the night temperatures staying many degrees below freezing point.

The water bodies freeze during nights, with people heating water supply lines to defreeze taps. A day before the Chilai Kalan, Srinagar recorded coldest night of the season with mercury dropping to 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Director MeT Kashmir, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said the Chilai Kalan this year may be harsher. “The cold wave would further intensify in Kashmir after December 23,” he said.