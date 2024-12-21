52 kg gold, Rs 10 cr cash seized from car in biggest MP haul

Sharma is believed to have strong connections with rich and influential people in the state, including some former bureaucrats and cops.

Investigations revealed that the white-colour MUV, which bore hooters and the ‘RTO’ sticker, was owned by one Chandan Singh Gaur from Gwalior. The car bears the registration number of Gwalior district. Gaur has been living in Bhopal for the last four years. Interestingly, one of the two premises being raided by the Lokayukta also belongs to one Chandan Singh Gaur.

“On Thursday-Friday intervening night, we were informed about an MUV being parked on the road going towards Kushalpura. When our team reached there, it found seven-eight bags inside the vehicle, after which it was suspected that owing to the ongoing action (raids by agencies), someone could possibly be trying to do away with their assets. I-T officials were informed about it, after which their teams rushed to the spot and took out the bags from the vehicle. The bags had 52 kg gold and `9.86 crore cash,” Bhopal DCP Priyanka Shukla said.

According to I-T department sources, the seizure is perhaps the biggest one of unaccounted gold and cash from a single location in Madhya Pradesh.